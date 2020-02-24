Haritalamak

Harita grafiklemek için eski
basemap artık kullanılmıyor, yeni paket
cartopy. Kurmak,
pip install cartopy
Dünya haritası üzerinde bir nokta
import cartopy.crs as ccrs
import cartopy
fig = plt.figure(figsize=(5, 2))
ax = fig.add_subplot(1, 1, 1, projection=ccrs.PlateCarree())
ax.set_global()
ax.stock_img()
ax.coastlines()
ax.plot(42.0, 21.53, 'ro', transform=ccrs.PlateCarree())
plt.savefig('har1.png')
Ülke ismi bazlı tüm ülkeyi renklendirmek,
import matplotlib.pyplot as plt
import cartopy.io.shapereader as shpreader
import cartopy.crs as ccrs
import cartopy.feature as cfeature
def area(ax, iso, clr) :
shp = shpreader.natural_earth(resolution='10m',category='cultural',
name='admin_0_countries')
reader = shpreader.Reader(shp)
for n in reader.records() :
if n.attributes['ADM0_A3'] == iso:
ax.add_geometries(n.geometry, ccrs.PlateCarree(), facecolor=clr)
return ax
fig = plt.figure(figsize=(5, 2))
ax = fig.add_subplot(1, 1, 1, projection=ccrs.PlateCarree())
ax = plt.axes(projection=ccrs.PlateCarree())
ax.stock_img()
ax.coastlines()
area(ax, "USA", "red")
plt.savefig('har2.png')
Kaynaklar
https://rabernat.github.io/research_computing_2018/maps-with-cartopy.html
https://scitools.org.uk/cartopy/docs/latest/gallery/global_map.html#sphx-glr-gallery-global-map-py
https://github.com/SciTools/cartopy/issues/1303
Renk isimleri - https://matplotlib.org/3.1.0/gallery/color/named_colors.html