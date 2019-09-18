Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Devre Simulasyonu - Gnucap

Elektronik devrelerin nasıl işleyeceğini önceden görmek için bir simülasyon programı, gnucap. Kurmak için apt-get install gnucap. Fazla büyük bir program değil. Bir örnek

http://thoughtmountain.com/gnucap_demo.html

Örnek şu devreyi kodlamış,

print (open("demo1.ckt").read())


.TITLE Ornek #1

Vin 0 1 AC 1
R1  1 2 1K
R2  0 2 1K
C1  0 2 1UF

.OPTION OUT=80
.PRINT OP Iter(0) V(2)

.PLOT AC  VDB(2)(-20,0)

.AC 5 1K OCT

Simülasyonu işletmek için,

!gnucap -b demo1.ckt

VDB(2)-20.              -15.             -10.              -5.               0.
        +-----------------+----------------+-----------------+----------------+
 5.     |                 .                .             *   .                |
 10.    |                 .                .             *   .                |
 20.    |                 .                .             *   .                |
 40.    |                 .                .             *   .                |
 80.    |                 .                .            *    .                |
 160.   |                 .                .          *      .                |
 320.   |                 .                .  *              .                |
 640.   |                 .     *          .                 .                |
 1.28K  |     *           .                .                 .                |
        +-----------------+----------------+-----------------+----------------+

Çıktıyı sayısal olarak bir dosyaya yönlendirmek için .PLOT komutu .PRINT ile değiştirilir, ve komut satırında çıktı bir dosyaya yönlendirilir, 

print (open("demo2.ckt").read())


.TITLE Ornek #2

Vin 0 1 AC 1
R1  1 2 1K
R2  0 2 1K
C1  0 2 1UF

.OPTION OUT=80
.PRINT OP Iter(0) V(2)

.PRINT AC  VDB(2)(-20,0)

.AC 5 1K OCT


!gnucap -b demo2.ckt > out.txt

Sonuç dosyasına bakalım,

print (open("out.txt").read())

#Freq       VDB(2)    
 5.        -6.0217    
 10.       -6.0249    
 20.       -6.0377    
 40.       -6.0886    
 80.       -6.2866    
 160.      -6.9989    
 320.      -9.054     
 640.      -13.047    
 1.28K     -18.368
