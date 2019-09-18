Devre Simulasyonu - Gnucap

Elektronik devrelerin nasıl işleyeceğini önceden görmek için bir
simülasyon programı,
gnucap. Kurmak için
apt-get install
gnucap. Fazla büyük bir program değil. Bir örnek
http://thoughtmountain.com/gnucap_demo.html
Örnek şu devreyi kodlamış,
print (open("demo1.ckt").read())
.TITLE Ornek #1
Vin 0 1 AC 1
R1 1 2 1K
R2 0 2 1K
C1 0 2 1UF
.OPTION OUT=80
.PRINT OP Iter(0) V(2)
.PLOT AC VDB(2)(-20,0)
.AC 5 1K OCT
Simülasyonu işletmek için,
!gnucap -b demo1.ckt
VDB(2)-20. -15. -10. -5. 0.
+-----------------+----------------+-----------------+----------------+
5. | . . * . |
10. | . . * . |
20. | . . * . |
40. | . . * . |
80. | . . * . |
160. | . . * . |
320. | . . * . |
640. | . * . . |
1.28K | * . . . |
+-----------------+----------------+-----------------+----------------+
Çıktıyı sayısal olarak bir dosyaya yönlendirmek için
.PLOT komutu
print (open("demo2.ckt").read())
.TITLE Ornek #2
Vin 0 1 AC 1
R1 1 2 1K
R2 0 2 1K
C1 0 2 1UF
.OPTION OUT=80
.PRINT OP Iter(0) V(2)
.PRINT AC VDB(2)(-20,0)
.AC 5 1K OCT
!gnucap -b demo2.ckt > out.txt
Sonuç dosyasına bakalım,
print (open("out.txt").read())
#Freq VDB(2)
5. -6.0217
10. -6.0249
20. -6.0377
40. -6.0886
80. -6.2866
160. -6.9989
320. -9.054
640. -13.047
1.28K -18.368