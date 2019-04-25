Thursday, April 25, 2019

Yükseklik (Elevation) Verileri

Hangi servis ile yükseklik verisi alınır? Google Elevation servisi var, belli miktarda kullanım için bedava, sonrası için fiyatlı. Google Console'dan proje yaratıp projede elevation servisini aktif hale getirmek lazım, bundan sonra proje APİ kodunu kullanıp ES çağrılabilir.

from urllib.request import urlopen
import polyline, json

elev_query = "https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/elevation/json?" + \
          "locations=enc:%s&key=%s"
#key = "[ANAHTAR DEGERI]"
locs = [[40.994252, 29.037847],[40.991771, 29.061873]]
locs = polyline.encode(locs)
url = elev_query % (locs, key)
html = urlopen(url)
json_res = json.loads(html.read().decode('utf-8'))
print (json_res)

{'status': 'OK', 'results': [{'resolution': 610.8129272460938,
'location': {'lng': 29.03785, 'lat': 40.99425}, 'elevation':
9.726478576660156}, {'resolution': 610.8129272460938, 'location':
{'lng': 29.06187, 'lat': 40.99177}, 'elevation': 58.94558334350586}]}

Bir diğer seçenek veloroutes.org adresi; burada arkadaş bedava servis veriyor; onun sayfalarından "kazıyarak" istenen veriyi alabiliriz,

import re

url = "http://veloroutes.org/elevation/?" + \
      "location=41.40000%2C28.15000&units=m"
html = urlopen(url)
res = html.read().decode('utf-8')
p = "Elevation for .*? <span style=\"font-size\:20px\">(\d*)</span> meters"
rres = re.findall(p,res)
print (float(rres[0]))    

215.0

Bir diğeri elevation.racemap.com adresinden; bu arkadaşlar da bedava servis veriyorlar, Curl kullanıp

! curl -d '[[51.3, 13.4], [51.4, 13.3]]' -XPOST \
  -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  https://elevation.racemap.com/api

  % Total    % Received % Xferd  Average Speed   Time    Time     Time  Current
                                 Dload  Upload   Total   Spent    Left  Speed
  0     0    0     0    0     0      0      0 --:--:-- --:--:-- --:--:--     0100    37  100     9  100    28      8     27  0:00:01  0:00:01 --:--:--    27100    37  100     9  100    28      8     27  0:00:01  0:00:01 --:--:--    27
[101,100]

Bu komutu tabii ki sarmalayıp sonucu bir yere yazdırıp Python ile güzel liste döndürmesi için ayarlayabiliriz. Ya da requests kullanarak aynı çağrıyı yapabiliriz,

import requests

headers = {  'Content-Type': 'application/json', }
data = '[[51.3, 13.4], [51.4, 13.3]]'
response = requests.post('https://elevation.racemap.com/api',
                         headers=headers, data=data)
print(response.text)
