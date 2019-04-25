Yükseklik (Elevation) Verileri

Hangi servis ile yükseklik verisi alınır? Google Elevation servisi var, belli miktarda kullanım için bedava, sonrası için fiyatlı. Google Console'dan proje yaratıp projede elevation servisini aktif hale getirmek lazım, bundan sonra proje APİ kodunu kullanıp ES çağrılabilir.
from urllib.request import urlopen
import polyline, json
elev_query = "https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/elevation/json?" + \
"locations=enc:%s&key=%s"
#key = "[ANAHTAR DEGERI]"
locs = [[40.994252, 29.037847],[40.991771, 29.061873]]
locs = polyline.encode(locs)
url = elev_query % (locs, key)
html = urlopen(url)
json_res = json.loads(html.read().decode('utf-8'))
print (json_res)
{'status': 'OK', 'results': [{'resolution': 610.8129272460938,
'location': {'lng': 29.03785, 'lat': 40.99425}, 'elevation':
9.726478576660156}, {'resolution': 610.8129272460938, 'location':
{'lng': 29.06187, 'lat': 40.99177}, 'elevation': 58.94558334350586}]}
Bir diğer seçenek veloroutes.org adresi; burada arkadaş bedava servis veriyor; onun sayfalarından "kazıyarak" istenen veriyi alabiliriz,
import re
url = "http://veloroutes.org/elevation/?" + \
"location=41.40000%2C28.15000&units=m"
html = urlopen(url)
res = html.read().decode('utf-8')
p = "Elevation for .*? <span style=\"font-size\:20px\">(\d*)</span> meters"
rres = re.findall(p,res)
print (float(rres[0]))
215.0
Bir diğeri elevation.racemap.com adresinden; bu arkadaşlar da bedava servis veriyorlar, Curl kullanıp
! curl -d '[[51.3, 13.4], [51.4, 13.3]]' -XPOST \
-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
https://elevation.racemap.com/api
% Total % Received % Xferd Average Speed Time Time Time Current
Dload Upload Total Spent Left Speed
0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 --:--:-- --:--:-- --:--:-- 0100 37 100 9 100 28 8 27 0:00:01 0:00:01 --:--:-- 27100 37 100 9 100 28 8 27 0:00:01 0:00:01 --:--:-- 27
[101,100]
Bu komutu tabii ki sarmalayıp sonucu bir yere yazdırıp Python ile
güzel liste döndürmesi için ayarlayabiliriz. Ya da
requests
kullanarak aynı çağrıyı yapabiliriz,
import requests
headers = { 'Content-Type': 'application/json', }
data = '[[51.3, 13.4], [51.4, 13.3]]'
response = requests.post('https://elevation.racemap.com/api',
headers=headers, data=data)
print(response.text)
