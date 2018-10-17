Kitap (epub, pdf) Icerigini Cikartmak

Herhangi bir epub, pdf bazli kitap, ya da makale icerigini Python ile metin (text) haline cevirmek icin once
pip install textract
Sonra
def book_extract(file_in, from_perc, to_perc, file_out):
text = textract.process(file_in,encoding='ascii')
L = len(text)
from_l = int((L * from_perc) / 100.0)
to_l = int((L * to_perc) / 100.0)
t = str(text[from_l:to_l] )
fout = codecs.open (file_out,"w","utf-8")
fout.write(t)
fout.close()
book_extract(os.environ['HOME'] + "kitap.epub", 10, 11, "out.txt")
from_perc ve to_perc yuzde degerleri.
