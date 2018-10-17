Wednesday, October 17, 2018

Kitap (epub, pdf) Icerigini Cikartmak

Herhangi bir epub, pdf bazli kitap, ya da makale icerigini Python ile metin (text) haline cevirmek  icin once

pip install textract

Sonra

def book_extract(file_in, from_perc, to_perc, file_out):
    text = textract.process(file_in,encoding='ascii')
    L = len(text)
    from_l = int((L * from_perc) / 100.0)
    to_l = int((L * to_perc) / 100.0)
    t = str(text[from_l:to_l] )
    fout = codecs.open (file_out,"w","utf-8")
    fout.write(t)
    fout.close()


book_extract(os.environ['HOME'] + "kitap.epub", 10, 11, "out.txt")

from_perc ve to_perc yuzde degerleri. 
Gönderen Burak Bayramli zaman: 11:22 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)