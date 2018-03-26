Veri Taban İçeriğini Gezmek

Eğer veri tabanı, içindeki tabloları, bu tablolardaki bazı verileri görmek istersek, GUİ araçları yerine bir jupyter not defteri üzerinden kod işletmeyi seçebiliriz. Taban erişimi için psycopg2 iş görür. Bağlantı aldıktan sonra (Postgresql olsun),
import psycopg2
conn = psycopg2.connect(
host='[makina]',
database='[taban]',
user='[kullanici]',
password='[sifre]',
port=port
)
import psycopg2
conn = psycopg2.connect(
host='[makina]',
database='[taban]',
user='[kullanici]',
password='[sifre]',
port=port
)
şu metotlarla taban içeriği gösterilebilir
import psycopg2
def get_tables(con):
"""
Tum tablolari goster
"""
cursor = con.cursor()
res = []
cursor.execute("""SELECT table_name FROM information_schema.tables WHERE table_schema = 'public'""")
for table in cursor.fetchall():
res.append(table)
return res
def get_table_col_names(con, table_str):
"""
Tablo kolon isimlerini al
"""
col_names = []
try:
cur = con.cursor()
cur.execute("select * from " + table_str + " LIMIT 0")
for desc in cur.description:
col_names.append(desc[0])
cur.close()
except psycopg2.Error as e:
print (e)
return col_names
def get_sample(con, table_str):
"""
Tablodan rasgele satirlar goster
"""
res = []
try:
cur = con.cursor()
cur.execute("select * from " + table_str + " ORDER BY RANDOM() LIMIT 10")
for x in cur: res.append(x)
cur.close()
except psycopg2.Error as e:
print (e)
return res
def get_count(con, table_str):
"""
Tabloda kac satir var
"""
res = []
try:
cur = con.cursor()
cur.execute("select count(*) from " + table_str)
res = cur.fetchone()
cur.close()
except psycopg2.Error as e:
print (e)
return res
Jupyter not defterinde bildiğimiz gibi etkileşimli (interactive) bir şekilde kod yazılabiliyor, bir hücrede yazılan kodu hemen işletip doküman içinde görüyoruz.. Eh böyle olunca üstteki çağrıları istedigimiz tablo üzerinde yapınca sanki GUİ araçından taban içeriğini gezmis oluyoruz.
Jupyter kurmak istemeyenler, direk markdown md dosyaları içinden üstteki işlemleri yapmak isteyenler (ve Emacs kullanıcıları) bizim eklentiyi kullanabilir.
Jupyter kurmak istemeyenler, direk markdown md dosyaları içinden üstteki işlemleri yapmak isteyenler (ve Emacs kullanıcıları) bizim eklentiyi kullanabilir.
No comments:
Post a Comment