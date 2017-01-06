Friday, January 6, 2017

Tıklamaları Örnek Veriye Çevirmek

Bazen belli bir şekilde olan veri noktalarını kabaca tıklayarak üretmek gerekebilir, bu noktaları metin editör içinde yazmak zor olur, görsel yaklaşım tercih edilebilir. Bu işi yapacak basit bir Python programı altta

import pandas as pd
from matplotlib import pyplot as plt

 class PointRec:
    def __init__(self, line, ax, fig):
        self.line = line
        self.ax = ax
        self.fig = fig
        self.xs = list(line.get_xdata())
        self.ys = list(line.get_ydata())
        self.cid = line.figure.canvas.mpl_connect('button_press_event', self)

     def __call__(self, event):
        if event.inaxes!=self.line.axes: return
        self.xs.append(event.xdata)
        self.ys.append(event.ydata)
        self.ax.plot(event.xdata, event.ydata,'rd')
        self.fig.canvas.draw()

 fig = plt.figure()
ax = fig.add_subplot(111)
ax.set_xlim(0, 20);ax.set_ylim(0, 20)
ax.set_title('click to record points, exit to save to out.csv')
line, = ax.plot([0], [0])  
rec = PointRec(line,ax,fig)

 plt.show()

 df = pd.DataFrame([rec.xs, rec.ys]).T
df.columns = ['x','y']
df.to_csv("out.csv",index=None)

Program tıklamaları hafızada biriktirerek tutar, ve program kapatıldığında veriyi out.csv dosyasına yazar. 



zaman: 2:23 AM

